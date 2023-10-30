6 First Forecast - Another cold blast arrives for Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday morning brought the coldest conditions of the season so far, with low temperatures in the low 20s and teens across the area. Clearing skies allowed for plenty of sunshine today, a nice change from the gray and cold weekend. However, temperatures did not warm a whole lot despite the sunshine, only topping out in the low 40s for the area. That puts us around 15 degrees below average for this time of year. It will stay chilly this evening, with temperatures dropping back into the 30s and 20s after sunset.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Another strong cold front will blast through the area around Midnight, bringing strong northwest winds that could gust over 40mph at times through early Tuesday morning. More cold air will spill into the region for the start of the day, dropping temperatures back into the low 20s for morning lows. Wind gusts of 25 to 35mph can be expected during the morning hours, but winds should die down during the late afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, those strong northwest winds will keep us very chilly, with highs only in the mid-30s. That would make it one of the top coldest Halloweens on record looking at high temperatures.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a very cold evening for Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will start in the low 30s, and likely drop into the 20s by sunset. Anyone planning to spend the evening outside should dress warmly!

Trick-or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

The cold weather will finally break on Wednesday as high temperatures push back into the 50s, and that warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Highs may push into the 60s by Friday, and make a run into the 60s once again by Sunday. The forecast through the weekend remains on the dry side.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.