Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

OPD tells 6 News they were called to the Papa John’s location on 46th Street near Saddle Creek Road at 11:20 p.m. An employee told officers the suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money. He took an undetermined amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, boots, and a black face covering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at (402) 444-STOP.

