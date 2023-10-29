Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

OPD tells 6 News they were called to the Papa John’s location on 46th Street near Saddle Creek Road at 11:20 p.m. An employee told officers the suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money. He took an undetermined amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, boots, and a black face covering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.