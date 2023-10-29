We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No. 1 Nebraska picks up 21st win with sweep of Rutgers

Top-ranked Nebraska improves to 21-0 on the season with win over Rutgers.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second week in a row, both Nebraska football and volleyball picked up wins on a Saturday.

Rutgers kept it close in the opening frame against the top-ranked Huskers, owning a 6-5 advantage early. Kills from Andi Jackson and Harper Murray, along with an ace from Merritt Beason and a team block from Jackson and Murray put Big Red back in front 11-7. The Scarlet Knights rallied to knot at 17. Seven sideouts later, a block from Jackson and Ally Batenhorst gave the Huskers a two-point lead, 22-20. Nebraska goes on to win the first game, 25-22.

Nebraska cruised through the second set (25-15) and third set (25-12) hitting .448 and .417, respectively.

Batenhorst had a breakout night, tying her season high with 13 kills and hit .545. The senior also recorded four blocks. Following Batenhorst was Beason with 12 kills and hit .409 with three blocks.

Setter Bergen Reilly had 34 assists and libero Lexi Rodriguez held down the back row with 13 digs.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 21-0 on the season and 12-0 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers are on the road next week at No. 13 Penn State on Friday and at Rutgers on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account takes plea agreement
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
An entrance to Oak View Mall is proving hazardous for some shoppers.
Entrance to Omaha mall proves hazardous to some shoppers

Latest News

Top-ranked Nebraska improves to 21-0 on the season with win over Rutgers.
No. 1 Nebraska picks up 21st win with sweep of Rutgers
FULL VIDEO: DB Quinton Newsome, Tommi Hill Purdue Post Game Press Conference (10/28/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Quinton Newsome, Tommi Hill Purdue Post Game Press Conference (10/28/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Purdue Post Game Press Conference (10/28/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Purdue Post Game Press Conference (10/28/23)
FULL VIDEO: OL Teddy Prochazka Purdue Post Game Press Conference (10/28/23)
FULL VIDEO: OL Teddy Prochazka Purdue Post Game Press Conference (10/28/23)