No. 1 Nebraska picks up 21st win with sweep of Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second week in a row, both Nebraska football and volleyball picked up wins on a Saturday.

Rutgers kept it close in the opening frame against the top-ranked Huskers, owning a 6-5 advantage early. Kills from Andi Jackson and Harper Murray, along with an ace from Merritt Beason and a team block from Jackson and Murray put Big Red back in front 11-7. The Scarlet Knights rallied to knot at 17. Seven sideouts later, a block from Jackson and Ally Batenhorst gave the Huskers a two-point lead, 22-20. Nebraska goes on to win the first game, 25-22.

Nebraska cruised through the second set (25-15) and third set (25-12) hitting .448 and .417, respectively.

Batenhorst had a breakout night, tying her season high with 13 kills and hit .545. The senior also recorded four blocks. Following Batenhorst was Beason with 12 kills and hit .409 with three blocks.

Setter Bergen Reilly had 34 assists and libero Lexi Rodriguez held down the back row with 13 digs.

With the win, Nebraska improves to 21-0 on the season and 12-0 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers are on the road next week at No. 13 Penn State on Friday and at Rutgers on Sunday.

