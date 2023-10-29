LIVE AT 3PM: Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Sioux City for his presidential campaign.

Doors open to the event on Sunday at noon, with the program starting at 2 p.m., and Trump set to make his remarks around 3 p.m. Several blocks of Pierce Street in front of the Orhepum were closed as part of Trump’s visit.

Additionally, the MLK Ground Transportation Center will be closed to all public parking on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sioux City officials say this closure is at the direction of the U.S. Secret Service. Free public parking will be available at the River’s Landing Parking Ramp, the Discovery Parking Ramp, the Heritage Parking Ramp and at the Downtown Public Library’s parking lot.

The last time Trump was in Sioux City was his visit to Sioux Gateway Airport in November 2022.

