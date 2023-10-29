We are Local
LIVE AT 3PM: Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. By the time he returns Monday, Oct. 16, to Iowa, Trump will have drawn more than 10,000 people to his events here in less than a month. There's no guarantee his crowds will translate to support in the state's Jan. 15 caucuses that will launch the 2024 nominating cycle. But unlike his campaign in 2016, Trump has a more sophisticated organization to capitalize on his high-wattage events. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Sioux City for his presidential campaign.

Doors open to the event on Sunday at noon, with the program starting at 2 p.m., and Trump set to make his remarks around 3 p.m. Several blocks of Pierce Street in front of the Orhepum were closed as part of Trump’s visit.

Additionally, the MLK Ground Transportation Center will be closed to all public parking on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sioux City officials say this closure is at the direction of the U.S. Secret Service. Free public parking will be available at the River’s Landing Parking Ramp, the Discovery Parking Ramp, the Heritage Parking Ramp and at the Downtown Public Library’s parking lot.

The last time Trump was in Sioux City was his visit to Sioux Gateway Airport in November 2022.

