Haunted Woods gives back to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old from Lincoln has figured out how to combine fall fun with giving back to his community.

Micah Arnold created the “Haunted Woods” two years ago, and with the help of friends and family, the spooky trail has served hundreds of people each weekend they are open.

The “Haunted Woods” is free, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items that are donated to Jacob’s Well Food Pantry.

Arnold said last year, they donated enough food to last the pantry from November to February, making all the hard work worth it.

”It’s sometimes frustrating to build honestly, but then when you see the line of people and all of the cans of food being brought in, and just being able to see it fill up the garage, it’s the most rewarding thing and it’s like this is why I do it,” Arnold said.

The trail was fairy tale themed with a scary twist, featuring actors that went all out in makeup and costumes.

Saturday was the last night of the Haunted Woods for the 2023 season, but Arnold said he plans to bring it back next fall.

