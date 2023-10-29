We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Haunted Woods gives back to Lincoln

A 17-year-old from Lincoln has also figured out how to combine fall fun with giving back to his community.
By Alaina Tomesh
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old from Lincoln has figured out how to combine fall fun with giving back to his community.

Micah Arnold created the “Haunted Woods” two years ago, and with the help of friends and family, the spooky trail has served hundreds of people each weekend they are open.

The “Haunted Woods” is free, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items that are donated to Jacob’s Well Food Pantry.

Arnold said last year, they donated enough food to last the pantry from November to February, making all the hard work worth it.

”It’s sometimes frustrating to build honestly, but then when you see the line of people and all of the cans of food being brought in, and just being able to see it fill up the garage, it’s the most rewarding thing and it’s like this is why I do it,” Arnold said.

The trail was fairy tale themed with a scary twist, featuring actors that went all out in makeup and costumes.

Saturday was the last night of the Haunted Woods for the 2023 season, but Arnold said he plans to bring it back next fall.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Former President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Sioux City to standing-room-only crown at Orpheum Theatre
Austin Warburton
Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

Latest News

Strong cold front reinforces the chill for Halloween
Rusty's Halloween Forecast
Sunny and a bit warmer to start the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast
It began with Mary Haberstich, who went in for a normal check-up when her doctor recommended...
Mother and two daughters beat breast cancer together
Clearing skies and northwest winds will bring in the coldest air of the Fall tonight, staying...
Coldest air of the fall tonight, chilly Halloween