Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and driving recklessly in the downtown area.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of 7th and Division Streets and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle willingly sped away from officers.

At 2:06 a.m. the vehicle was seen still speeding eastbound through the intersection of 2nd and Gaines Streets.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a building located at 601 West 2nd Street. The driver, an adult male, was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger, an adult female, gave in to her injuries on scene.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.

