David’s Morning Forecast - Very light snow this morning, cold stays locked in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few bands of light snow were moving through the area this morning putting down a coasting of fresh snow for areas generally north of the Omaha metro. A few flurries moved through the metro, but accumulations were minor. Those initial bands of snow were fading away around sunrise with dry conditions to start the morning. An additional round of light snow is expected to develop by mid-morning and last through early afternoon affecting areas south of I-80. Accumulating snow should generally stay south of the metro, though more light snow showers or flurries are possible through 10am or so. Closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders, steadier snow is possible with light amounts of around an inch possible in some isolated spots.

Any lingering snow should quickly wind down by early afternoon leaving mainly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. A steady north wind will keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. It will be tough to warm up much thanks to the clouds and the wind, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-30s for much of the area. Temperatures may climb into the upper 30s as you head south of I-80. However, that is just warm enough that most of whatever snow is able to accumulate will likely melt off by early evening.

Skies will clear out overnight allowing some even colder weather to settle in. Low temperatures will likely dip into the low 20s and upper teens by early Monday morning, marking the coldest weather we have seen since early April or possibly late March. The good news is the clear skies mean we will see plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon, and temperatures will finally warm out of the 30s with afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

Another blast of cold air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Gusty north winds will drop temperatures back into the low 20s to start Tuesday, and we will struggle to warm back into the upper 30s for the afternoon. It will be a very chilly Halloween, with temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s for Trick-or-Treating. However, it will be dry so there are no concerns about rain or snow for the evening hours.

Temperatures will finally start to moderate on Wednesday with a southwest breeze pushing our highs back to around 50 degrees. We should warm toward the 60s by the end of the week before more cooler conditions work in for the upcoming weekend.

