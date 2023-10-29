David’s Evening Forecast - Coldest air of the fall tonight, chilly Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and patchy snow showers began to break up this afternoon, giving us a glimpse of sunshine. However, breezy northwest winds kept temperatures locked in the mid-30s, with highs only reaching 37 degrees in Omaha today. Wind chills have been in the 20s all day, and may drop into the teens at times this evening and overnight. Clouds will continue to thin this evening, with partly to mostly clear skies overnight. That will allow even chillier air to move in, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows likely dip into the lower 20s.

Sunday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday morning will bring us some of the coldest weather we have seen since early April or late March. Most of us will start off in the low 20s, with a few spots potentially falling into the teens. The good news is the clear skies will mean lots of sunshine. It won’t be exactly warm, but it will feel better than the past few days as we warm into the mid-30s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Another cold front will be knocking on our doorstep Monday evening, blasting through overnight into Tuesday morning. That front will bring another burst of northwest winds gusting up to 35mph at times early on Tuesday. It will also drop our temperatures back into the low 20s to start the day, with afternoon highs once again stuck in the mid-30s.

Another cold front keeps Tuesday chilly (WOWT)

It will be quite chilly for Trick-or-Treating Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s for the early evening hours, and likely dip into the upper 20s for the later evening. With northwest breezes of 10 to 20mph, wind chills will likely fall into the 20s and teens, so anyone braving the cold will need to dress warmly!

Trick-or-Treating Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will start to rebound on Wednesday as a southwest breeze kicks in. Highs should manage to push back into the low 50s, and climb into the mid-50s by Thursday. We may even make a run into the 60s by Friday. A bit of a cool down for the upcoming weekend, but highs should remain in the 50s with dry weather sticking with us into at least early next week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

