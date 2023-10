LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash in north Lincoln where a car flipped onto its roof on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 2:04 p.m. near Interstate 180 and Superior Street.

Traffic in the area is limited due to the crash.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

