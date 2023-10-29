We are Local
Car flips onto roof after deadly north Lincoln crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash in north Lincoln where a car flipped onto its roof on Sunday.
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead after a crash in north Lincoln where a car flipped onto its roof on Sunday. The crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. near Interstate 180 and Superior Street.

According to Lincoln Police, when officers arrived, they found a white SUV that had driven off the road, struck several trees and fence posts before rolling and coming to a rest on the roof of the vehicle.

LPD said the single occupant of the vehicle, a 73-year-old man from Lincoln, was removed from the vehicle by Lincoln Fire & Rescue and pronounced dead.

Interstate 180 is currently closed for northbound traffic, but will open once the investigation is complete.

LPD asks those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

