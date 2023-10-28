We are Local
Woman indicted in 2022 murder on Winnebago Reservation

Michelle Lee Marr faces charges of second-degree murder, tampering with documents or proceedings
(WGEM)
By Matt Breen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A federal grand jury, in Omaha, has handed up charges against a suspect for a murder that happened 19-months ago on the Winnebago Reservation in northeast Nebraska.

An indictment, which prosecutors filed on October 17th, and was unsealed on October 25th, shows Michelle Lee Marr faces two charges: second-degree murder, and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Documents only identify the victim by the initials J.G.

Back on March 12th, 2022, an indictment says Marr killed J.G. on the Winnebago Reservation “with malice aforethought.”

The indictment also alleges Marr tried to hide bruising on J.G.’s face.

Marr remains in custody.

No new court date has been set in the case.

