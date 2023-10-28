Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 27
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an unfinished Omaha pool and a rash of masked robberies in southwest Omaha.
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 27.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Death investigation underway near Douglas County campground
5. Motorcyclist killed in Saunders County crash
4. Juvenile offenders on the loose in Douglas County
3. Police investigating series of Halloween mask robberies in Omaha
2. Omaha woman sues contractor claiming pool has gone unfinished for six months
1. License revoked from Omaha funeral director
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
5. Omaha branch of medical staffing company confirms layoffs
4. Drug-laced edibles sickened high school students at football game, police say
3. Omaha woman frustrated after contractor leaves pool unfinished
2. Husker volleyball ‘a match for the ages’
1. National Mother-in-Law Day
