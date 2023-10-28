We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 27

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an unfinished Omaha pool and a rash of masked robberies in southwest Omaha.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 27.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Death investigation underway near Douglas County campground

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after human remains were found Friday near a Waterloo campground.

5. Motorcyclist killed in Saunders County crash

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says one man died and a woman was hurt after a semi-versus-motorcycle accident Friday morning.

4. Juvenile offenders on the loose in Douglas County

Four juvenile offenders fled from a detention facility in Douglas County last week.

3. Police investigating series of Halloween mask robberies in Omaha

Omaha Police are investigating three robberies that took place Monday night, in which suspects were wearing "Michael Meyers masks."

2. Omaha woman sues contractor claiming pool has gone unfinished for six months

An Omaha metro woman is suing an area contractor after her in-ground pool went unfinished for months.

1. License revoked from Omaha funeral director

An Omaha metro funeral director had their license revoked after holding on to cremated remains for months.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted fugitive
5. Omaha Police investigating trio of 'Michael Myers mask' assaults, robberies
4. Why are downtown Omaha trash cans crated?
3. Omaha branch of medical staffing company confirms layoffs
2. Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
1. Omaha woman frustrated after contractor leaves pool unfinished

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook

How much snow do you think we're in for this winter? See what Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord is predicting in this year's Winter Outlook.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, October 26, 2023

5. Omaha branch of medical staffing company confirms layoffs

A local company that employs traveling nurses and other healthcare staffing confirmed that it recently implemented...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

4. Drug-laced edibles sickened high school students at football game, police say

Three students rushed to the hospital during a high school football game Friday night in Alabama were suffering from...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

3. Omaha woman frustrated after contractor leaves pool unfinished

A woman in the Omaha metro is suing an area contractor after her in-ground pool went unfinished for months. Mike...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 23, 2023

2. Husker volleyball ‘a match for the ages’

In a match that lived up to all the hype, the No. 2 Huskers came out on top.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, October 21, 2023

1. National Mother-in-Law Day

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending October 20
Top 6 for week ending October 13
Top 6 for week ending October 6
Top 6 for September 2023
Top 6 for week ending September 29
Top 6 for week ending September 22

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
An entrance to Oak View Mall is proving hazardous for some shoppers.
Entrance to Omaha mall proves hazardous to some shoppers
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account takes plea agreement

Latest News

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy...
Omaha authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy...
BREAKING: Deputy-involved shooting sends one to Omaha hospital
First Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday as light snow chances continue into Sunday morning
6 First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze followed by light snow chances
First Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday
First Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday
Light snow in northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa late this morning and afternoon
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cold with light snow north