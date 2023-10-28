Remsen hosts 49th annual Oktoberfest celebration

REMSEN, Iowa - The Remsen community has celebrated Oktoberfest on the last Saturday of the month since 1974 and they certainly weren’t going to stop because of a bit of snow.

The town kicked off its 49th annual Oktoberfest to celebrate the region’s Luxembourg and German heritage. People were treated to a crafts fair, live music, traditional German foods, and of course, free beer. And despite some less-than-stellar weather, there was still a great turnout to the event.

“This is probably about double or triple what we have at this time until the band actually gets going,” said a co-head chair of the committee Michael Matgen. “It’s kind of like a family tradition for everybody that’s on the committee, and just keep Remsen alive. We look forward to our celebration every year, getting back together with family and friends that you haven’t seen in a long time.”

The committee expects around 1,200 to be in attendance over the entire event.

