Omaha metro businesses seeing boost with ‘spooky season’ underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Halloween is more than just a day. Over the years, it’s evolved into an entire spooky season -- but for some, it’s a way of life.

Jamie Nestroyl owns the Benson Bootique at 61st and Military. It’s open year-round, offering unique items across the entire supernatural spectrum.

“We want anybody that’s kind of spooky to be able to come here and find something really unusual that they’re probably not going to find somewhere else,” she said.

She also gives people a glimpse into the area’s haunted history by leading paranormal tours throughout the year, but this time of year brings increased interest.

“Usually once I post the schedule in September, it’s about a week to ten days before October is gone,” Nestroyl said.

There’s also a boost in business at the Museum of Shadows at 11th and Douglas in downtown Omaha. It showcases over 3,000 artifacts, all of which are verified to be haunted. Owners also say poltergeist activity has been caught on their security cameras.

“We’ve collected haunted artifacts for many years,” said owner Kaleigh Raterman. “People have donated them to the museum and we just wanted a safe place for them.”

And if you’re skeptical, they encourage nay-sayers to keep an open mind.

“Sometimes skeptics come in and go, ‘Okay, I can’t explain that’,” she said. “We always welcome everyone to come in. We certainly don’t push our views on anyone from what we’ve experienced. We just like it to be open for everyone.”

Podcaster Brian Corey gives guests a platform to share experiences like theirs over the airwaves.

“These are stories that are passed onto us from our great-grandparents, grandparents, and our parents, so it’s our job to be good stewards of these stories and report on them authentically with compassion.”

While he sees a jump in listenership in October, he highlights the movement for all things weird, all the time.

“I think people are encouraged now more than ever to share their stories and to engage with this kind of phenomenon.”

