Omaha collective brews up competition for NIL to support Maverick athletes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two years ago, NIL threatened to change the competitive fabric of college sports.

It’s intended to allow student-athletes to receive some compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness. But the big question was always, would the big sports schools just pull in bigger dollars, leaving behind the smaller programs in a whole new way?

The question remains unanswered, but for now, some groups are getting creative with their recipes for support. So don’t count out schools like the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where they’re brewing up some competition on the NIL front.

The three co-founders behind the Bull Market collective connecting student-athletes to charities and businesses have rolled out the barrel, so to speak with the release of their own Mavericks-labeled beer, Bull Market lager.

“NIL is something completely new to the state of Nebraska, so I also like that we can be on the ground floor of something,” Kinkaider Brewing Company co-owner Cody Schmick said. “When the Bull Market crew hit us about this opportunity, the A.D. of UNO [as well], so we were really excited to be part of this project.”

His brewmaster crafted the beer, the can and logos was created by local graphic designer Bob Lausten of Bacon Lettuce Creative, and the pop-tops were pulled. Now the beer is available in the school’s athletic venues, including Baxter Arena.

“I’m excited to see it at Baxter Arena, at the ballpark, and throughout the village here,” Schick said. “It’s really just a fun thing to be a part of.”

When NIL became a thing, it’s safe to say most universities didn’t know what they were dealing with.

“NIL was not in the (athletic director’s) playbook,” UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell said. “Kind of coming up through the business, going to school, there wasn’t NIL then, so we’re involved in it real-time.”

Pay-for-play is still a cardinal sin in college sports, and NIL theoretically reduces the lure of outside money to student-athletes who have long complained that they can’t work for extra money, even while the schools use their names and images to promote the university.

So with NIL, an autograph session, social media endorsement, or sports camp appearance is set up by the collective, which delivers money to the student-athletes. The school is not involved, except for NCAA compliance documentation.

“I came from the real estate world, and there’s a lot of paper in real estate, but there’s even more paper in NIL,” Bull Market co-founder Aaron Whaley said. “We’re big believers in making sure that our athletes are protected with the compliance done appropriately, and we work hand in hand with UNO’s compliance.”

“They’ve already made an impact for Mavericks student-athletes,” Dowell said. “NIL’s here, it’s not going anywhere, and we certainly have an opportunity to capitalize because of the partners we have with Bull Market.”

Collectives supporting the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Iowa student-athletes also have craft beers tied to their NILs, which gave the idea to Whaley and the other owners as a fun way to connect with adult fans. As for the taste or quality of the brew, we deferred to those who consume it.

At Baxter Arena during a Mavericks hockey game, all taste testers gave it a thumbs up.

“It’s a light, clean easy drinking lager,” Schmick said. “We really wanted to go for something that people could just crush during a game.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.