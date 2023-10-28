New law in Nebraska gives protection orders for pets of domestic violence victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Domestic Violence Hotline says that over 95% of people looking to escape an abusive relationship are keeping the safety of their pets in mind when looking to seek shelter. It can often be a barrier as they plan their escape, but a new Nebraska law that was enacted last month hopes to tackle the issue.

It passed in this year’s legislative session, and now gives victims of domestic violence the option to file for a protection order for their pets.

Organizations like ShelterMe Nebraska, that temporarily house these victims and their pets while they find safety, say that this law is something they’ve been pushing for for years.

“That makes my heart happy,” said Sam Franklin, the President of ShelterMe Nebraska. “I’m going to tell you, that makes my heart happy.”

She says that a lot of abusers in these relationships use pets as a way to manipulate the victim into staying, by threatening to hurt or kill them in most cases.

A national study found that 66% of domestic violence victims in the U.S. say their abuser has either threatened to or already harmed their pet. For survivors, like Sam, it creates another hurdle in trying to leave that relationship.

“My pets could not go onto my protection order,” Franklin said “So my abuser could’ve snatched up my pets, and used them to force me to return to the abuse.”

The hope is this new type of protection orders can prevent these situations. Legal Aid of Nebraska agrees, and says now there’s more repercussions for abusers.

“Now, violation of a protection order is a class-one misdemeanor, and a second violation is a felony,” said Patrick Carraher, Legal Aid of Nebraska. “So now this carries some criminal liability.”

The new law not only plays into what Franklin does very well.

“Part of our mission, is to keep these pets in these happy safe healthy homes,” Franklin said.

But it’s also a nice reminder of just how far things have come in Nebraska.

“For me to know that I could’ve kept my pets safe with this protection order is really an amazing thing,” Franklin said. “I’m very proud of Nebraska for passing this legislation.”

Legal Aid of Nebraska said that since the law went into effect last month, people have already been contacting their attorneys about obtaining this new type of protection order.

