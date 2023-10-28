Nebraska DHHS outlines plans for federal grant monies for needy families through 2027

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The State of Nebraska has finally announced its plans for federal grant funds intended for families in need, saying it will continue dispersing the funds for the next few years — and hopes to launch additional services.

In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, known as TANF, will continue to be used for services allowing low-income families obtain help caring for children and other dependents.

The TANF block grant was established by Congress in 1996. According to DHHS, it provide states with the opportunity to establish programs and services that assist with any of four priorities: caring for children in needy families, helping families reduce their dependence on government benefits by “promoting job, work, and marriage,” preventing out-of-wedlock pregnancies, and encouraging two-parent families.

The new plan extends through fiscal year 2027. If approved by the Administration of Children and Families, the state is also planning to introduce five additional services:

Food bank services will offer funds to Nebraska food banks coordinating with pantries, schools, churches, and other organizations that supply emergency and supplemental food to children and families in need.

Child advocacy centers will provide technical support and help coordinate child abuse investigations and treatment teams.

Court-appointed special advocates are highly trained — and screened — volunteers who advocate in court for child victims of neglect or abuse

Cedars Home for pregnant and parenting teens supports living arrangements for young parents or pregnant teens younger than age 20 who are unable to live in their homes because of abuse or neglect, or other extenuating circumstances

Domestic violence services have preventative programs to help support victims of abuse at home, including their families and even their abusers

“DHHS is committed to utilizing TANF funds to ensure needed services are delivered in an effective way to help Nebraskans achieve self-sufficiency,” DHHS CEO Steve Corsi said in Friday’s news release.

DHHS said that current services required increased funding, reducing the state’s TANF balance from $131 million last year to $125 Million as of Oct. 1. Earlier this year, the state auditor flagged that $131 million as more funding than the state should have had, but DHHS officials said there just aren’t as many needy families these days.

But advocates in the trenches said in May that it just isn’t the case. Instead, they said, the system is so cumbersome that many families find it’s not worth the effort for $331 a month. The matter made for a contentious few days in the Unicam last session as several bills intended to help the poor fizzled.

Every year, Nebraska receives $56.6 million. That’s been happening since the mid-1990s. Around 29% of that — or $16 million — is direct cash to poor families to help with basic needs. Sixteen percent goes to job training, and many of the remaining dollars go to child welfare and other programs to help the poor.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

