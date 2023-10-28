Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

STANTON CO, NE (KTIV) - A Laurel, NE man drove off from a traffic stop when a chase ensued, later ran away on foot and was then found at his house Thursday evening.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Austin Warburton fled a traffic stop in Wayne County and then entered Stanton County around 9 p.m. He was chased by officers, before he crossed lanes on Highway 35 and drove north against traffic.

Warburton eventually drove into a ditch on Old Highway 35 near Woodland Park, NE and fled on foot. He arrested at his Norfolk, NE home nearly an hour after the initial stop. Warburton was charged with reckless driving, not having a motorcycle license and using a vehicle to avoid arrest, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.