We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Motorcycle chase leads to arrest at driver’s home

Austin Warburton
Austin Warburton(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON CO, NE (KTIV) - A Laurel, NE man drove off from a traffic stop when a chase ensued, later ran away on foot and was then found at his house Thursday evening.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Austin Warburton fled a traffic stop in Wayne County and then entered Stanton County around 9 p.m. He was chased by officers, before he crossed lanes on Highway 35 and drove north against traffic.

Warburton eventually drove into a ditch on Old Highway 35 near Woodland Park, NE and fled on foot. He  arrested at his Norfolk, NE home nearly an hour after the initial stop. Warburton was charged with reckless driving, not having a motorcycle license and using a vehicle to avoid arrest, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account takes plea agreement
An entrance to Oak View Mall is proving hazardous for some shoppers.
Entrance to Omaha mall proves hazardous to some shoppers

Latest News

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, right, hands off the ball to Emmett Johnson, left,...
HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Purdue in Big Ten showdown
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 27
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy...
Omaha authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy...
BREAKING: Deputy-involved shooting sends one to Omaha hospital