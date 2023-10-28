Iowa nursing shortage hits hospitals and schools

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa’s hospitals are facing a perfect storm. 70 percent of medical facilities report struggling to find qualified nurses. At the same time, nursing schools don’t have enough space and are turning away prospective students.

Troy Moran, Dean of Health Sciences at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo says they have a waitlist to get into their nursing program. He says the biggest obstacle Hawkeye faces in adding students is getting enough space at hospitals for students to do required clinical rotations.

“In this particular area, the Cedar Valley, we have Allen (College) and UNI is soon to launch a program as well and then there’s other institutions outside of the Cedar Valley that send students up here. So it’s all of us clamoring for the same space and rotations,” Moran said.

Another challenge - recruiting faculty.

“The competitiveness of the market, right, what nurses are earning out in the industry. We really cannot get that close to what they’re doing so they have to have a passion to want to teach,” Moran said.

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn says the problem is nationwide.

“In 2021, nursing schools had to turn away nearly 100,000 qualified applicants due to a lack of teachers and this became a real chokehold on our ability to provide the medical coverage necessary for our local communities,” Nun said.

Nunn on Friday announced the Train More Nurses Act - requiring the US Department of Health and Human Services to come up with a plan to fix the problem.

Another issue facing Iowa’s nursing sector - age. Moran calls it the “Silver Tsunami” as nurses retire and hasn’t slowed down. Just over 37 percent of Iowa’s nurses are between ages 50 and 69 according to the Iowa Board of Nursing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.