HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska hosts Purdue in Big Ten showdown

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 9 of the college football season has arrived, and it figures to be another crucial one for Nebraska.

The Huskers (4-3, 2-2) are seeking their third straight win as they host Purdue (2-5, 1-3) Saturday.

Nebraska is just two wins away from its first bowl appearance since 2016 and still very much alive in the race to Indianapolis.

Minnesota’s 12-10 upset over Iowa last week brought the Huskers back within a game of first place in the Big Ten West standings.

The Huskers are coming off a pair of gritty conference victories; a 20-7 win on the road in Illinois and a 17-9 victory against Northwestern at home last week.

While Nebraska hasn’t been losing on the scoreboard, there have been plenty of losses to the injury bug up and down the Husker roster.

Most of the blows have been to the offense, with RBs Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin, Jr., WRs Marcus Washington and Isaiah Garcia-Casaneda, as well as OLs Ethan Piper and Turner Corcoran all out for the season.

On top of that, WR Billy Kemp was hurt in last week’s matchup against Northwestern and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

“I’ve never had anything close to this [amount of injuries],” Nebraska HC Matt Rhule said in his press conference Monday. “But, we press on... When we walk out on the field this coming Saturday, all but two guys will be underclassmen on the offense. Those guys are learning by fire. We have players that we can win with. We have enough guys who can help us, so they’ll just continue to step up. ”

GAME INFO

WHEN : 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27

WHERE : Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

WATCH : Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

LISTEN : Huskers Radio Network

VEGAS ODDS: Purdue +2.5, O/U 39

Nebraska enters the contest as 2.5-point betting favorites against a Purdue squad that has struggled this season.

The Boilermakers have suffered four home losses to Fresno State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, and Ohio State by a combined 87 points. They do have a few feathers in their cap, though, with a 24-17 win at Virginia Tech and a 44-19 trouncing of Illinois.

With all of that said, Purdue has certainly had Nebraska’s number in recent years. The Boilermakers are 4-1 against the Huskers in their past five meetings.

In the five matchups before that, though, it was Nebraska that went 4-1 against Purdue, making the tally an even 5-5 in 10 meetings since the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

Last year, Purdue beat Nebraska 43-37 in West Lafayette.

