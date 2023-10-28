We are Local
High school football playoffs: Omaha North knocks off Gretna in 2OT thriller

6 News WOWT’s Friday Night Fever
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! The regular season has concluded for all schools, the brackets are set, and the 2023 high school football playoffs are here.

Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, or to see the full playoff brackets, head to the links below.

Friday Night Fever
SCOREBOARD: Check the final Friday Night Football scores
Nebraska playoff brackets
Iowa playoff brackets

In Friday’s game of the week, a double-overtime thriller saw No. 10 Omaha North take down No. 7 Gretna 35-34 to advance to the Class A quarterfinals.

In other Class A action, defending state champion Westside picked up right where it left off with a 54-6 thrashing of Creighton Prep and Millard West took care of Millard North 49-14.

Class B defending champion Bennington is on a tear for another trophy, picking up a 65-7 win over Crete. Also in Class B, Blair picked up a 21-14 upset win on the road over Plattsmouth, while Skutt Catholic downed Gross Catholic 28-7.

