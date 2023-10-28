Hastings Police Department holds drop off location for unwanted medication

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Twice a year the Hastings Police Department sets up a drop-off spot for medication that community members no longer use.

In previous years, HPD has collected 200 to 300 pounds of drugs a year and now with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office joining the force they expect that number to decrease this year. Captain Jason Haase said this event helps prevent kids getting ahold of these substances.

“One of the largest problems that we face in the nation is the abuse of unused medications,” Haase said. “When they are left alone or left unused in a medicine cabinet and young kids find them, they might not even know what it is for.”

Although law enforcement can be intimidating during an event like this, authorities won’t investigate anything that is dropped off.

“You drive through, you throw it in our bags, we seal our bags and then they are transported up to a DEA drop-off location where they are then incinerated,” Capt. Haase said. “It’s no questions asked if there’s that somebody finds in their house that is questionable or that they have themselves and it is time to get rid of it, we encourage them to do it.”

