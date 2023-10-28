We are Local
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for GOP Presidential bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas. “We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

