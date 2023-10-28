David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cold with light snow north

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A powerful cold front that moved through Thursday into Friday brought the region the first widespread hard freeze of the season this morning. Temperatures tumbled into the upper 20s for most of the area, with a low of 27 degrees here in Omaha. That’s the coldest we have been since April 23rd, though even colder weather is likely before the cold snap comes to an end.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The cold weather will be locked in for most of your Saturday. We may see some peeks of sunshine today, but I’m expected more clouds than sun for the Omaha metro. A little more sunshine is likely near and south of Highway 2 where clouds have thinned out this morning. Clouds will thicken back up this afternoon. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but generally dry weather is expected in Omaha and in Lincoln today.

Light snow in northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa late this morning and afternoon (WOWT)

Light snow showers are possible late this morning through the afternoon north of Highway 30, mainly around the Norfolk, West Point, Wayne, and Pender areas. Some light accumulations up to or perhaps slightly over an inch are possible. A few slick spots are possible, but roads should generally remain in good shape.

Husker Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will struggle to warm much, with highs only topping out in the mid and upper 30s. It will be a cold day for Husker Football! Thankfully it looks to stay dry for the game. Some light snow showers may try to develop after 6pm.

Light snow potential through Sunday morning (WOWT)

Scattered light snow showers with a few bursts of moderate snow are possible overnight, with some of those snow showers lingering into Sunday morning. Any snow should remain on the light side, with additional accumulation of less than an inch for most of the area, if any snow accumulates at all. Snow should taper off in the metro by mid-morning, though a few snow or rain showers could continue into the afternoon for far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. Overall snow totals will be less than an inch for most of the area, with heavier totals over an inch in northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa. This is where the some roads could become a bit slick to snow covered at times.

High Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The snow will come to an end for everyone by Sunday afternoon, but the cold sticks around. Highs on Sunday likely only top out in the upper 30s. Skies should clear out Sunday night with some very chilly air settling in. Monday morning lows likely drop into the lower 20s and upper teens for the area. Temperatures stay quite chilly through Halloween with highs in the 30s and 40s. We should get a little warmer by the end of the week, with highs in the 50s and 60s by Friday.

