David’s Evening Forecast - Cold with light snow overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies and a north wind kept the cold air locked in across the region today. Temperatures struggled to warm into the mid-30s around the metro, with northern Nebraska and Iowa seeing temperatures stuck in the 20s. Conditions have stayed dry around most of eastern Nebraska into Iowa, however a band of light snow in northern Nebraska dropped around an inch of snow in the Norfolk area, with slightly heavier amounts closer to the South Dakota border. That snow has tapered off for the evening ,and everyone should see dry weather through the early overnight. Temperatures will remain quite cold, falling back to the low 30s by 10pm in the metro, with temperatures holding in the 20s north of town.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Additional bands of light snow are expected to develop and move into eastern Nebraska around or after Midnight. Moisture will be limited with this snow, but a couple bursts of moderate snow can’t be ruled out. The steadier snowfall overnight is expected to once again be in northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa where another inch of snow is possible.

Light snow possible overnight (WOWT)

Around the metro, snowfall totals should generally be around a dusting to perhaps close to an inch, though most areas will not see that much. Light snow should taper off off in the metro by sunrise, though flurries could continue through mid-morning. Light snow may continue in southern Nebraska and Iowa through the lunch hour, where some isolated totals up to an inch will be possible.

A dusting of snow for most, up to an inch in spots (WOWT)

Any snow should be out of the region by the lunch hour, with mainly cloudy skies lingering through the rest of the afternoon. A steady north breeze at 10 to 15mph will keep it chilly, as temperatures struggle to warm into the upper 30s. Most spots will at least climb above freezing, so any snow that managed to stick should melt by the afternoon hours. Clouds should clear out overnight with very cold conditions settling in. Overnight lows likely fall into the low 20s and upper teens for most of the area.

High Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

The chilly weather will stick around through Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs on Monday rebound into the mid-40s, but another shot of cold air and gusty north winds will drop Tuesday back into the 30s. It will be a chilly Halloween, with temperatures likely in the mid or low 30s for trick-or-treating along with those gusty north winds making it feel even colder. Wednesday will start with lows in the 20s once again, but temperatures should moderate for the rest of the week, climbing back toward the 60s by Friday.

Trick-Or-Treat Forecast (WOWT)

