Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista Softball’s Amanda Gibilisco

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amanda Gibilisco always dreamed of winning a state title.

“I wanted to do it my whole career because we’ve always had this tradition,” The Papillion-La Vista junior pitcher said. “I’ve wanted to be someone that could put up a banner and carry the tradition on.”

So when Papillion-La Vista softball handed Gibilisco the ball for the Class A State Championship game against Millard North, she knew it was her time to shine.

“The first inning, I went 1-2-3,” she said. “After that, it was kind of like I was locked in and no one was stopping me at that point.”

Gibilisco went the distance tossing a complete game and striking out seven, leading Papio to the 10-3 win and the program’s 17th state title.

“I was so excited,” she said. “I jumped to my catcher and I was just giving her a big hug.”

“We all knew it was there,” head coach Todd Petersen said. “She’s done it in the past, but to the level she did in the state tournament was really special.”

And to do so in front of the home crowd in Omaha, and Monarchs legend Jordy Bahl, only elevated the excitement.

“It kind of added an extra push,” Gibilisco said. “She’s so good at what she does, and it made me want to show her, ‘hey, I can do something too.’”

“It makes it more special because it was here,” Petersen said. It was in front of our fans that could come that may not have had the opportunity to when it was in Hastings. I think it adds something to it. It really is great for the growth of softball in Omaha and the community.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.