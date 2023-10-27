Windy and much colder Friday with snow chances this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong cold front has come through the area and brought major changes to the area.

A few sprinkles will be possible in the early going Friday but most of the day will be dry.

What will be more impactful are the gusty northwest winds, which will combine with temps that only get into the low 40s to make for a much colder day.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The winds will back off some in the afternoon with a little clearing taking place.

Still, we will be nearly 20 degrees below average and that will last through the weekend.

Dress warm if you are planning to head out to any Friday Night Fever games this evening!

Friday Night Fever Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday will start off dry before we see some light rain showers develop in the afternoon.

Some flakes may mix in, especially as you move north and west from the metro.

The weather will make it unpleasant at Memorial Stadium for the game against Purdue.

Husker Gameday Forecast (WOWT)

More snow showers take place overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Accumulations for most places will be under an inch and mostly on grassy areas.

However, as you move to the northwest, those totals do get into the 2-4 inch range.

Snowfall Forecast This Weekend (WOWT)

Clouds will likely be hard to shake on Sunday, which means the snow may stick around until Monday when the sun breaks out.

After highs in the low 40s Monday, Halloween sees a setback as we only reach the upper 30s at our peak.

Trick or treating will be chilly!

There will be some warming for the back half of the week with a return to highs in the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

It also looks dry through the work week.

