Semitrailer hit woman in wheelchair on West O Street, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a semitrailer is involved in a west Lincoln hit and run earlier this week.

On Friday, police released images of a white truck and trailer they believe collided with a 43-year-old woman in a wheelchair. She was last listed in critical condition.

Lincoln Police believe this semitrailer was involved in a hit and run on West O Street. (Lincoln Police)

Police said the side of the trailer says “Metro Trailer”. It has damage to its passenger side front corner and is missing a large piece of the plastic bumper. Investigators are working with the leasing company to identify the vehicle.

They said the driver of the semi hit the woman near NW 27th and West O Streets just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about it, should call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

