Second person dies in Highway 30 crash east of Grand Island

SCENE VIDEO: Serious crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that a second person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 17-year-old Opal Wylie, of Grand Island. She was treated at CHI Health St. Francis before being transported to Good Samaritan where she died from her injuries.

Wylie was the driver of a Dodge Ram truck that was struck just before 8 a.m. Her passenger, 81-year-old Roberta Tipton, of Grand Island, was also killed.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was at the stop sign on Capital Avenue attempting to turn onto Highway 30 when she collided with a Peterbilt semi driven by a 71-year-old man from Marquette.

The investigation into the crash continues.

