Omaha businesses, road crews preparing for winter weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Businesses across the Omaha metro are prepping for what’s ahead this winter season.

At Westlake Ace Hardware in Bellevue, general manager Timothy Benesch is making sure the store has all the necessary supplies.

“Right now, we have all our snow blowers here, we have our snow shovels here, hats and mittens are here,” Benesch said. “Generally, we’re getting ready for winter right now.”

What Benesch and his team are really getting ready for is the influx of customers.

“It will start picking up as the storms start getting closer,” Benesch said. “So, normally people like to procrastinate.”

In addition to the shovels, snow blowers, and salt, Benesch is also encouraging people to prepare their homes.

“You should make sure your faucets are covered,” Benesch said, “Get your windows ready and the door drafts covered.”

Just as hardware and home stores are preparing, Nebraska Department of Transportation officials are also getting ready.

“We started prepping for the winter as soon as the last one was over,” said NDOT’s Jim Laughlin. “We started working on trucks immediately because that’s the big thing, getting the trucks ready.”

A part of that yearly routine includes making sure their big salt dome is full.

“We’re ready to go,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin is also asking you to do your part if you decide to venture out in inclement weather in the months ahead.

“When you’re driving within the city, if the media says to give yourself plenty of time, that doesn’t mean a minute or two, that means 20 minutes,” Laughlin said.

Both say they’re ready to keep travelers and homeowners safe.

“The weather comes and goes,” Laughlin said. “We’ll deal with it no matter what it is.”

“We’re prepared,” Benesch said.

