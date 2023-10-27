Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account takes plea agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 has pled guilty to one of three federal charges against her after accepting a plea agreement. She had previously pled not guilty in January.

Jacqueline Brandt appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court. Brandt admitted to withdrawing and transferring over $118,000 while she worked at Foundation One Bank in Omaha as an assistant operations manager to her personal account at another bank.

$116,240 of that was from customer accounts she had found to become dormant, withdrawing and transferring the money without authorization. She also reportedly changed the settings on those dormant accounts to avoid statements being sent to their proper owners.

An additional nearly $2,100 came from the bank itself; Foundation One was able to recover $54,235 from her personal account.

The situation came to light when a customer reported missing funds from one of their accounts.

Brandt is set to be sentenced on January 24, 2024. She faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and up to five years of supervised release.

