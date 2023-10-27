We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account takes plea agreement

Jacqueline Brandt is accused of moving funds from customer accounts
An Omaha banker accused of moving over $100,000 from customers' dormant accounts to her personal account has accepted a plea deal.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 has pled guilty to one of three federal charges against her after accepting a plea agreement. She had previously pled not guilty in January.

Jacqueline Brandt appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court. Brandt admitted to withdrawing and transferring over $118,000 while she worked at Foundation One Bank in Omaha as an assistant operations manager to her personal account at another bank.

$116,240 of that was from customer accounts she had found to become dormant, withdrawing and transferring the money without authorization. She also reportedly changed the settings on those dormant accounts to avoid statements being sent to their proper owners.

An additional nearly $2,100 came from the bank itself; Foundation One was able to recover $54,235 from her personal account.

The situation came to light when a customer reported missing funds from one of their accounts.

Brandt is set to be sentenced on January 24, 2024. She faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and up to five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold intensifies over the weekend, light snow expected
Crash Investigation Site on Interstate 80
New crash investigation sites aim to reduce impacts on Interstate 80
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
New crash investigation sites are being added to some I-80 intersections to assist in both...
New additions along some I-80 exit ramps