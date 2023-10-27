New crash investigation sites aim to reduce impacts on Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you have lived in the area for any length of time, you have likely had your morning or evening drive impacted by backups related to a serious crash.

Those at the Nebraska Department of Transportation have a solution that they think will help reduce the impacts along some of the busiest areas of Interstate 80 in Omaha.

“The general purpose is for law enforcement to scoop up an accident and move it there. If law enforcement is able to move it to these investigation sites, that should greatly reduce backups and reduce the possibility of secondary accidents,” said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT Construction Engineer.

The second part of what she said is a big key: avoiding even more crashes and potential injuries is the main goal.

“Probably the past ten years, there have been a few very serious secondary accidents as a result of an initial accident that, maybe if it had been moved, that secondary accident wouldn’t have occurred,” said Gerbino-Bevins.

The decision process behind deciding where to put the crash investigation sites was where the biggest impact would be with the biggest traffic load.

You will see these going forward on the exits both eastbound and westbound at Giles Road, along with 84th, 72nd, 60th, and 13th streets.

If a crash happens on the interstate, the goal is to move them onto the ramp where you will find the investigation site off to the side, out of traffic lanes.

Some additional work still needs to be done with signs, lighting, and painting to come.

However, the DOT says that they could be used now if needed.

They do not anticipate traffic impacts while the work is finished, aside from the shoulders possibly being closed at times.

