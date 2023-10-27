Nebraska basketball player injured following random, violent assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday one of his players is out with an injury related to a “random act of violence.”

According to Lincoln Police, transfer addition Rienk Mast was attacked while riding a scooter near 13th and L Streets on Oct. 19 around 9:40 p.m. Mast, 22, went to the hospital with a suspected broken nose.

Rienk Mast (Amber Little | Huskers.com)

Lincoln Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Deluca, pushed Mast off a scooter and punched him several times.

Deluca was arrested for aggravated assault.

Nicholas Deluca (Amber Little | Lincoln Police)

