Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say

Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux City, Iowa, authorities said.(Woodbury County Jail)
By KTIV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - Two Sioux City women are accused of stabbing a family member to death.

Sioux City police said Jessica Bino and Angela Bino are charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, the victim was Suzzette Occhibone, who was Jessica Bino’s grandmother.

Court documents show Jessica Bino, her mother Angela Bino and Occhibone all lived at an apartment complex at 607 Virginia Street in Sioux City. Authorities say Jessica Bino and Occhibone got into an argument while at the apartment on Thursday night. Authorities say Angela Bino was also in the apartment and eventually joined in the argument as well.

At some point, authorities allege Jessica Bino and Angela Bino began hitting Occhibone with their fists. Jessica Bino then allegedly went into the kitchen, got a knife and stabbed Occhibone several times.

Court documents show at about 11:54 a.m. someone witnessed Jessica Bino dragging Occhibone to a car in the apartment complex’s parking lot. That car was later identified as Occhibone’s vehicle. Authorities said they believe Jessica Bino was trying to put Occhibone into the vehicle’s trunk.

Police were called to the scene and discovered Occhibone in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Jessica Bino and Angela Bino were found inside their apartment and arrested. Police also reportedly found evidence of the stabbing inside the apartment.

As of Friday morning, no court dates have been set for the two women. Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

