Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A man in northwest Iowa is facing another charge after authorities say he showed up to a jail intoxicated.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 27, Joseph O’Neill turned himself into the Plymouth County Jail to serve time for a previous offense. During the process, Plymouth County deputies say they were notified by jail staff that they suspected O’Neill was intoxicated. Following this, O’Neill was charged with public intoxication.

Authorities say O’Neill remained at the jail.

