How weather can impact your TV signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve ever had your TV signal go out with seemingly no explanation, it may be caused by the weather due to a phenomenon called tropospheric ducting, also known as tropospheric propagation.

To receive a signal, a broadcast tower sends a frequency that moves through the air and eventually reaches your TV.

Usually, as you go higher in the atmosphere, the air gets cooler. But this isn’t always the case. Sometimes on clear nights, a layer of heat from the surface can rise to higher levels in the atmosphere and create a temperature inversion layer, or an elevated layer of warm air.

Tropospheric Ducting (WOWT)

The temperature change can redirect the signal, causing you to lose local channels or even pick up channels from far away.

Tropospheric Ducting (WOWT)

6 News Chief Engineer Ed Bok shares advice on what to do if this happens to you.

“When I get calls from viewers now, I pop up that webpage and say ‘oh yeah, it looks like there’s some tropospheric ducting happening over Omaha.’ And so, just be patient and don’t try to rescan your channels but just wait a day or so and hopefully when the weather settles down a little bit the station will come back,” said Bok.

If you happen to lose signal, it’s best to give it some time before taking action. The weather is always changing, and the problem should be resolved as the conditions change. The webpage that tracks the forecast can be found here.

