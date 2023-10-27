We are Local
Future of public transit in rural Hall County in question

By Kasey Mintz
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Parts of rural Hall County could lose public transportation by June of 2024, and the county board is currently looking for a solution for riders in the rural parts of the county.

The federal government informed Hall County that public transportation dollars for metro areas and rural areas are separating, and the sharing the city and county currently do is not allowed under federal funding policy.

According to Hall County Commissioner Scott Sorensen, the funding for public transit comes from the federal transit administration, and then those dollars are sent to the state to then reimburse service providers like Crane Transportation.

Currently, rural Hall County and Grand Island share Crane equipment for dispatch, and the buses, themselves, and Sorensen said that without being able to share the crane services they have to now find their own solution, and he says it’s been difficult finding providers to run with.

“I reached out to two other potential bidders, they said the reason they didn’t bid is because the state’s reimbursement timing is about six months behind, and they can’t afford to take on any additional debt at this time with the way the state is going,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen also stated they have a bid for a company to do the service, but it’s outside their price range, and he said they are looking for other solutions.

“Right now, we are currently we’re going to be looking into other options,” Sorensen said. “We’re going to be working with the other villages and Wood River, to see if there are any potential individuals that would like to help whether it be through a volunteer basis or through their senior centers. It’s going to be kind of a drug out process, unfortunately. It’s something that needs to be done sooner than later.”

One of the biggest expenses for the county is setting up a dispatch, which software alone for that is around $100,000.

