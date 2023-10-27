Fourth suspect in death of Omaha man found in Lancaster County ditch pleads ‘no contest’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fourth and final suspect in the murder of a 68-year-old man whose body was found in a ditch in Lancaster County pleaded no contest to a lesser charge on Thursday.

Christina Thornley changed her “not guilty” plea in Douglas County District Court on Thursday morning to “no contest” to all six charges filed against her, including abuse of a vulnerable adult and false imprisonment.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Thornley is the last of four people charged in the murder of 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha, who was found dead in a ditch in Lancaster County, northeast of Crete, in April.

Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley, all of Omaha, were initially charged in Lew’s murder and with leaving his body in a ditch. The other three suspects also changed their pleas to “no contest” earlier this month.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley (Omaha Police Department)

Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.

Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley are scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 29.

Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin has presided over all of these cases.

