We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fourth suspect in death of Omaha man found in Lancaster County ditch pleads ‘no contest’

Gary T. Lew of Omaha was found dead in a ditch in Lancaster County, northeast of Crete, in April.
The fourth and final suspect in the murder of a 68-year-old man whose body was found in a Lancaster County ditch pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fourth and final suspect in the murder of a 68-year-old man whose body was found in a ditch in Lancaster County pleaded no contest to a lesser charge on Thursday.

Christina Thornley changed her “not guilty” plea in Douglas County District Court on Thursday morning to “no contest” to all six charges filed against her, including abuse of a vulnerable adult and false imprisonment.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Thornley is the last of four people charged in the murder of 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha, who was found dead in a ditch in Lancaster County, northeast of Crete, in April.

Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley, all of Omaha, were initially charged in Lew’s murder and with leaving his body in a ditch. The other three suspects also changed their pleas to “no contest” earlier this month.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley
From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley(Omaha Police Department)

Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.

Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley are scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 29.

Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin has presided over all of these cases.

Three of four suspects in the murder of an Omaha man changed their pleas to 'no contest' in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial...
Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy
Tropospheric Ducting
How weather can impact your TV signal
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Mother, daughter accused in grandmother’s stabbing death, police say
Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Lincoln Police believe this semitrailer was involved in a hit and run on West O Street.
Semitrailer hit woman in wheelchair on West O Street, police say