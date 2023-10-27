We are Local
Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial...
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial District has provided four nominees for consideration by Gov. Jim Pillen.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial District has provided four nominees for consideration by Gov. Jim Pillen.

The four nominees are John Ashford of Omaha, Beau Finley of Omaha, Philip Kleine of Elkhorn, and David Wear of Omaha.

The district, which represents Douglas County, is working to fill a vacancy after Judge Derek Vaughn was appointed to the district court bench.

