Four nominees considered for Douglas County Court Judge vacancy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial District has provided four nominees for consideration by Gov. Jim Pillen.

The four nominees are John Ashford of Omaha, Beau Finley of Omaha, Philip Kleine of Elkhorn, and David Wear of Omaha.

The district, which represents Douglas County, is working to fill a vacancy after Judge Derek Vaughn was appointed to the district court bench.

