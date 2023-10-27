First of two suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ robberies makes court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first of two people accused of assaulting victims with a hammer in multiple recent attacks while wearing a mask resembling horror icon Michael Myers appeared in court Friday morning.

Jorden Payne, 20, was formally charged with two counts each of robbery and attempted robbery.

Jordan Payne (Omaha Police Department)

A police affidavit outlines five crimes reported between Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Monday evening, Oct. 23.

“In each incident the victims reported the suspect driving a gray or silver sedan. The suspect was described as wearing a ‘Michael Myers’ mask and assaulting the victims with a hammer before taking property from them,” according to an OPD report from earlier this week, referring to the iconic villain of the “Halloween” movie franchise.

The first incident occurred that Wednesday in the area of 120th and West Center Road. A man reported being physically assaulted and gave officers a good description of the vehicle in which his attacker fled — including his license plate.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of 90th and L streets. A man told officers three people were in a sedan; one exited wearing a mask and hoodie and brandished what appeared to be a gun. The victim was able to get away. A witness was able to give a better description of the car involved, mentioning it had a “Financial Mistake” bumper sticker.

Less than 15 minutes later, police were called to the area of 105th Street and Mockingbird Drive. A woman said someone approached her wearing a Michael Myers mask and armed with a hammer. He demanded her cell phone and chased her down before leaving the scene.

About 40 minutes after that, a woman told OPD that a vehicle had pulled in front of her as she was walking in the area of 102nd and Washington streets. A man matching the earlier descriptions approached her demanding money or her wallet. He also attempted to take her cell phone before leaving in the sedan.

Minutes later, officers were called to 102nd and Polk streets where they met with a man who had been walking and was approached. The armed suspect got out of his vehicle, assaulting the victim before taking his wallet.

The affidavit states an officer later located the sedan at a home near 34th Street and Augusta Avenue; it included the sticker one of the witnesses had described, the document states.

A search warrant was executed on the home Wednesday; Payne was detained along with his 17-year-old girlfriend. She was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal mischief.

OPD expressed appreciation in their release for the community’s assistance in providing tips during the investigation.

Payne’s bond is set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.