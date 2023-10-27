Entrance to Omaha mall proves hazardous to some shoppers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When shopping at Oak View Mall, it doesn’t take a sale to suck you in.

The northwest entrance to the mall has double doors where shopper and retired tech specialist John Gaudreault says a formidable pressure builds up in the space between them.

“It depends on the air pressure based on what doors are open in what part of the building,” Gaudreault said.

Time after time, Gaudreault says he opens the doors for shoppers, and it’s not just to be a gentleman.

“I’m worried about people getting injured,” Gaudreault said. “It’s as simple as that.

Gaudreault told 6 News that a handicap entrance door may provide a pressure release, but the button appears to be disabled, which makes a caregiver’s job more difficult.

“The disabled company I work for, we bring a lot of people in with wheelchairs and it’s very difficult to get them in and out this set of doors,” said caregiver Spencer Smith.

Sometimes, the pressure grabs hold of some doors that shoppers must tug open, but then they may be startled by the slam behind them.

Responding to 6 News’ email, the general manager of Oak View Mall, Wendy Chapman, indicated the pressure to have these doors made safer and she says a bid has been signed to have that work done as soon as possible.

In the meantime, signs have been posted alerting those coming in the northwest entrance to use caution because the doors slam.

Chapman says customer and employee safety is of the utmost importance.

John Gaudreault says raising concerns about the doors is not a slam on Oak View Mall, he just wants shoppers and store workers to feel less pressure when going in and out of this entrance.

FULL RESPONSE FROM OAK VIEW MALL

Dear Mike, in response to your request regarding the mall entrance doors, repair is in the works. We have signed a bid to have the work completed ASAP, as well as oversight of all the Mall entrance doors to be monitored on an ongoing basis. Please share with your viewers that our customers’ and employee safety is of the utmost importance.

