Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold intensifies over the weekend, light snow expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air and breezy conditions will continue Friday night! It will be cold for high school football games. Dress warm!

By the weekend our first widespread freeze is here... Lows fall to the 20s and 30s Saturday AM and 20 Sunday AM. This is why we’ve made both days 6 First Alert Weather Days. Prepare your house and yard for a freeze!

Saturday lows (wowt)

Sunday lows (wowt)

Along with the cold another system arrives this weekend. Spotty showers quickly change to a mix and then snow... chances are most consistent to the N and NW through the morning and afternoon on Saturday before spreading S Saturday night and snow chances continue overnight. Snow chances decrease through the morning Sunday but we’ll struggle to clear.

Snow chances (wowt)

Light accumulation of under 1″ is expected for most with exception of areas to the N and NW where snow also falls through the day on Saturday... here 2″-4″ are possible.

Snow forecast (wowt)

The cold hangs on most of next week with lows in the 20s through Thursday AM and highs in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.