We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold intensifies over the weekend, light snow expected

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air and breezy conditions will continue Friday night! It will be cold for high school football games. Dress warm!

By the weekend our first widespread freeze is here... Lows fall to the 20s and 30s Saturday AM and 20 Sunday AM. This is why we’ve made both days 6 First Alert Weather Days. Prepare your house and yard for a freeze!

Saturday lows
Saturday lows(wowt)
Sunday lows
Sunday lows(wowt)

Along with the cold another system arrives this weekend. Spotty showers quickly change to a mix and then snow... chances are most consistent to the N and NW through the morning and afternoon on Saturday before spreading S Saturday night and snow chances continue overnight. Snow chances decrease through the morning Sunday but we’ll struggle to clear.

Snow chances
Snow chances(wowt)

Light accumulation of under 1″ is expected for most with exception of areas to the N and NW where snow also falls through the day on Saturday... here 2″-4″ are possible.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

The cold hangs on most of next week with lows in the 20s through Thursday AM and highs in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Ever had your antenna signal fade with seemingly no explanation? Tropospheric ducting may be...
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: How tropospheric ducting affects OTA TV reception
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day