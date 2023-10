OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three Elkhorn River access sites will close for the season next week.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District says the Elkhorn Crossing, West Maple Road and Graske Crossing sites will all close on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

All three access points will reopen April 1, 2024.

