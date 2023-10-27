Creighton head coach Greg McDermott talks plans at point guard, Big East, expectations at Media Day

NEW YORK, NY. (WOWT) - College basketball season is almost here, and with it a highly-anticipated year for the Creighton Bluejays. Head coach Greg McDermott sat down with 6 News Sports Director Clayton Collier at Madison Square Garden during Big East Media Day to talk about the upcoming season. Here is their conversation.

Clayton Collier: When you were asked about expectations at your first day of practice, you deferred to wanting to see how your team performs in Big East play. What is it about the rigors of this conference season that you feel prepares your team better than anything for March?

Greg McDermott: “Well, you just see everything. There’s so many different styles of play. And now this year, you know, we have some new coaches in the league that you have to prepare for that style too, which is going to be unique in its own way. But you know, the coaching, the fan bases, the venues you have to play in across the league, it really prepares you for about everything you’re going to encounter in NCAA Tournament play. So if you can, if you can get through the Big East and still be standing, you really have an opportunity to move forward in March.”

Clayton Collier: You’re not one to take too much credence in polls and preseason rankings, but when you have a coaches’ poll that puts you as No. 2 in the Big East only behind Marquette, do you take any stock in that?

Greg McDermott: “It’s a feather in the cap of the guys that returned. I think it speaks to their ability and their potential. I’ve never been a huge believer in preseason polls, and they’re probably about as useless now as they’ve ever been, because of the transfer portal and immediate eligibility. It’s really hard to predict rosters and how new people and new pieces are going to fit. But having said all that, we expect to be good ourselves. We put a lot of time and a lot of work in and put ourselves in a position to have a chance to be successful. So we’re certainly not going to run from those expectations. But we also know it’s a huge hill to climb.”

Clayton Collier: Is this the most anticipated Big East season that you’ve been a part of?

Greg McDermott: “There certainly have been some years where everybody was excited about. The first year [of the new Big East] speaks for itself because of just the newness and being part of that for the first time. But I think anytime you have one of your teams coming off a national championship—the two years Villanova won and certainly this year with UConn coming off a national championship—and then combine that with some teams that really return a lot of firepower, it makes for an exciting preseason talk. You combine that with Coach Cooley moving from Providence to Georgetown, Coach Pitino coming into St. John’s—there’s a lot of exciting things happening in the Big East. And I think people have a right to be excited because I think it’s going to be a heck of a year.”

Clayton Collier: There is a ton of respect for the transfer you brought in in Steven Ashworth. Is the expectation that both he and Trey Alexander are going to be on the ball, sharing quite a bit as opposed to one player?

Greg McDermott: “I don’t I don’t think there’s any question. You know, and it’s really happened organically, which is what I’ve been pleased with. I haven’t really had to stick my nose in there, I just kind of let those guys handle it on the fly, and they’ve done a really good job of sharing that responsibility. And I think as a result, they play off each other extremely well. I couldn’t be more pleased with what Steven has brought to the table, how well he’s fit in, it’s really been a seamless transition. And Trey deserves some of that credit too, because Trey’s made it easy for him to fit in. And while Steven’s creating some opportunities for Trey, Trey has done a great job of creating opportunities for his teammates with his ability to see the floor. And I think one of the areas he’s probably made, the biggest jump in is his ability to make plays for others. So I’m looking forward to seeing that all on display when we get started here in a few weeks.”

Clayton Collier: Trey and Ryan Kalkbrenner were named to the All-Big East First Team. Is that satisfying for you to see them get that recognition?

Greg McDermott: “Rob Anderson tells me it’s the first time in my tenure that we’ve had two guys on the first team. So to have two guys, it really speaks to the quality of Trey and Kalkbrenner. But then also Baylor Scheierman has had a great career as well. He’s on the second team and probably could be on the first team as well and nobody would argue it. So we have three really good players that played important roles for our team last year. For different reasons and through different processes, they all decided to come back. As a coach, because of how I feel about those guys, you really want this to be a successful season because they’ve made some sacrifices to stay at Creighton. And we hope that, you know, part of that sacrifice ends up being a heck of a year for each one of them.”

Clayton Collier: You are coming off an Elite Eight run, the first time the program has made it that far since 1941. You are also coming off a year in which you lost 13 games. Does it feel like last season was your most successful year at Creighton?

Greg McDermott: “I don’t know. I think as coaches, we get over what’s happened yesterday pretty fast. Because there’s always another recruiting call to make, getting the guys in to watch film if it’s during the season. So you really get past what happened yesterday in a relatively quick amount of time. While I enjoyed it and I’m glad we were able to celebrate it a little bit, we’ve got a lot of work to do. And every season is a new challenge. Regardless of how many guys you have coming back, there’s always challenges that you have to try to figure out as a coaching staff. And that’s the process we’re in right now. We’re getting close to where we’re going to play some games and find out exactly where we are and where we have to improve before Big East play starts.”

Clayton Collier: What is it like for you to get to see this fraternity of Big East coaches once again?

Greg McDermott: “I’ll see most of them this morning. The night before I spend with the players. We find a good steak house and we hang out and spend some time together away from the basketball floor. It’s an opportunity for me to spend some time with our team leadership and ask them some questions about some of the things that we’re doing that maybe we could do better from a player’s perspective. But I’ll see the knucklehead Ed Cooley here this morning. Sometimes we usually hear him before I see him. But there’s a really good group of guys that are that are coaching in this league and the fraternity is has been great.”

