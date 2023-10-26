We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman killed, two injured in crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island

SCENE VIDEO: Serious crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman who died as Roberta Tipton, 81 of Grand Island. She was a passenger in a Dodge Ram truck driven by a 17-year-old girl from Grand Island.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was at the stop sign on Capital Avenue attempting to turn onto Highway 30 when she collided with a Peterbilt semi driven by a 71-year-old man from Marquette.

The teen driver and the semi driver were both taken by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis with injuries. Tipton was also taken to the hospital where she died.

The sheriff’s office said the woman who was killed was wearing her seat belt.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Cover
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
Douglas County authorities looking for four juveniles
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Omaha Police say they responded to a trio of suspicious activity calls Monday evening -- all...
Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police
Changes to a busy Omaha intersection are causing confusion for drivers.
Changes to Omaha intersection cause confusion amongst drivers

Latest News

Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold intensifies over the weekend, light snow expected
Crash Investigation Site on Interstate 80
New crash investigation sites aim to reduce impacts on Interstate 80
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Coldest air of the season & snow this weekend
Man gets arrested for public intoxication while turning himself in
An Omaha banker accused of moving over $100,000 from customers' dormant accounts to her...
Omaha banker takes plea deal