Woman killed, two injured in crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 east of Grand Island Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman who died as Roberta Tipton, 81 of Grand Island. She was a passenger in a Dodge Ram truck driven by a 17-year-old girl from Grand Island.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was at the stop sign on Capital Avenue attempting to turn onto Highway 30 when she collided with a Peterbilt semi driven by a 71-year-old man from Marquette.

The teen driver and the semi driver were both taken by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis with injuries. Tipton was also taken to the hospital where she died.

The sheriff’s office said the woman who was killed was wearing her seat belt.

The investigation into the crash continues.

