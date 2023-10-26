Vala’s celebrates running of 10,000th pig race in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race was on to bring home the bacon at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and Orchard.

Dozens came out Thursday to watch the 10,00th pig race at Vala’s. Some like Crystal Wheeler even traveled two hours to watch the memorable event.

“We come every year from Columbus,” Wheeler said. “We plan a day with our family and come see everything.”

The race has been around for nearly 27 years with Mark Celesky leading the show.

He always starts off with his infamous pig call and then introduces the stars of the show.

“I told my family for years my idea would be to reach the 10,000 show mark with me doing the show myself,” Celesky said.

For Celesky, the show isn’t just an annual event, but rather a family and community tradition.

“We’re getting the second generation coming up and saying you picked me when I was my daughter’s age and I was a pig leader and my pig won and I got a pig nose or a spider ring,” Celesky said.

And, what the family said is special about this year is the extra support it’s getting.

“It has been such a blessing to witness not only the love and support my dad has been shown today at Valas, but the 20-plus years of legacy my dad has left,” John Celesky, Mark’s son said.

Those who didn’t attend the 10,00th race enjoyed Vala’s other attractions including “Cousin Lauren’s Racing Pigs.”

“Valas approached us earlier this year and said we’d like to have a ride dedicated to the pig races and to the legacy that our family has left,” Celesky said.

John told 6 News the ride is named after his sister, Lauren Celesky, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

“I know she’s out here with us and smiling and laughing and so proud of the legacy my dad left,” Celesky said.

And for the Celesky family, they said their legacy is only the beginning of something new.

“The next step is getting ready for Valas’ 40th anniversary next year so we’re hoping to do a spruce up of the pig races,” Celesky said.

