Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends two students hospital with burns

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - Two seventh-grade students at East Mills Junior and Senior High School are recovering after receiving chemical burns during a science experiment that went wrong.

“I had my back turned and it just exploded right behind me,” said Riley Streight, who has two small chemical burns on his arms.

Riley says when the explosion happened, shards of glass shot past him, as did a rush of fire.

Although his injuries are minor, Riley says it came with a lot of pain.

“I could hear him screaming ‘Mom it burns! it burns!’ and I’m like what is going on,” said Riley’s mom, Donna, while recalling the moments she received the phone call alerting her about what happened.

In a note to parents, the school’s principal explained the incident:

“Today in a junior high science class a group of students were working on science fair projects involving the burning of sugar. Two students were injured when a container of ethanol alcohol was accidentally bumped. The container spilled and caused a fireball which injured the students. The teacher extinguished the flames with a fire blanket. Both students were treated by school personnel and transported for further medical treatment. East Mills takes the safety of our students seriously and will review safety procedures in our science classrooms to prevent potential accidents going forward.”

After it happened, Riley says he immediately went to the nurse’s office. His older sister, Kayla, a junior, wasn’t far behind.

She was sitting at lunch when it all happened.

“All of a sudden I smell this weird fire smell, so then I see my brother run down the stairs, and he’s holding his arm like this, and I’m like that’s not normal,” Kayla said.

Kayla says she followed Riley to the office and called her mom to let her know what happened.

“You hear a kid screaming in the background, what’s going on, I mean, I immediately thought school shooting, you know, like what’s going on? She never calls me in the middle of the day,” Donna said.

After the incident was explained to Donna, she spoke with the school nurse.

“I’m like ‘Okay, well if it’s a chemical burn I would like you to call an ambulance because I would like him checked out,’” Donna said.

Donna tells 6 News the school said an ambulance wasn’t necessary, and that he would be given ointment and he could return to class if he wanted.

As a junior volunteer firefighter, Kayla tells 6 News she knows burns should be flushed out before anything is placed on top of the wound.

“I knew in that instant if you put ointment on it, it traps the chemicals on the skin, you want to rinse it off,” Kayla said.

Instead of returning to class, Kayla drove Riley to a nearby emergency clinic, where he needed a 10-minute decontamination shower, and needed to have his eyes flushed out too.

Riley tells 6 News his classmate’s injuries were much worse than his.

Following the incident, Donna is questioning the school’s protocols and training for all staff - teachers and nurses - when it comes to incidents like these.

“They said that their personnel handled it, they didn’t handle it,” Donna said. “They didn’t call an ambulance like I requested.”

6 News reached out to the school’s principal for comment on the incident. This was his response:

This is what happened per our school nurse who was on scene.

“A male student was injured in a fire in the science room. Noted a nickel-sized area on his left upper arm. Redness is also noted on the arm. He was complaining of pain in the area. No redness or burns were noted on any other part of his body. His sister was also in the nurse’s office. She had called her mom. The school nurse spoke with the mom and the mom said that the sister would be taking the male student to the ER in Red Oak. He left school with his sister.” The second student was taken two blocks to the local medical clinic by school officials and the doctor there made the decision to transport [the] other injured student by ambulance after their assessment. The school acted quickly and professionally to aid students and contact parents.

Parents close to the family of the other injured student say she was taken to Nebraska Medicine to be treated, and was later flown to the burn unit in Lincoln.

Medical organizations such as the Mayo Clinic say chemical burns should be immediately rinsed with water for 20 minutes.

6 News reached out to Principal Dale Scott for comment regarding protocol in this situation and received the following response:

“The staff followed protocols to help injured students and inform parents. The other student was transported by staff and was in front of doctors in minutes, thanks to the actions of the staff making the best call they could with the situation in front of them.”

