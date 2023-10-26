Three officers assaulted while arresting Lincoln fugitive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man’s arrest on two outstanding warrants in Lancaster County turned violent when he attempted to escape, leading to a struggle with law enforcement officers who eventually subdued him with a taser.

The LSO Fugitive Task Force went to a home northwest of 1st and Cornhusker around 10 a.m. Wednesday, looking for 29-year-old Vu Huynh. When he answered the door, an LSO investigator and U.S. Marshal grabbed Huynh, but he began to fight back in an attempt to escape.

LSO said another investigator came over to assist, eventually tasing Huynh, who stopped resisting and was taken into custody. The three investigators involved in the fight all suffered various injuries, but didn’t need medical attention. Huynh was taken to the hospital after being tased.

Vu Huynh (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators did find 0.7 grams of methamphetamine on him, according to LSO.

Huynh is lodged on the two warrants for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer. He also faces additional charges related to assaulting a police officer, possession, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

“When somebody does not want to get into custody, it’s really, really, really hard,” Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. “Thankfully nobody got seriously hurt. The deployment of the taser was extremely justified and probably helped people from actually getting really hurt, because the longer that you fight with somebody, the more likely you are to get injured.”

