Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested by Omaha Police

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are in custody.
Two suspects accused of committing robberies while wearing Halloween masks were arrested Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Thursday that they had two suspects in custody who they believe assaulted victims with a hammer in multiple recent attacks while wearing a mask resembling horror icon Michael Myers.

OPD reported arresting 20-year-old Jordan Payne along with a 17-year-old girl to face charges relating to multiple robberies reported between 6:11 and 7:05 p.m. Monday.

Jordan Payne
Jordan Payne(Omaha Police Department)

Officers responded to three incidents that evening.

The first call came in shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 105th Street and Mockingbird Drive. Another call was made 15 minutes later, this one near 90th and L streets. The third incident was called in just after 7 p.m. at a home near 102nd and Harrison streets.

“In each incident the victims reported the suspect driving a gray or silver sedan. The suspect was described as wearing a ‘Michael Myers’ mask and assaulting the victims with a hammer before taking property from them,” the OPD report states, referring to the iconic villain of the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Payne was booked into the Douglas County Corrections Center on two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. The girl was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal mischief.

OPD expressed appreciation in their release for the community’s assistance in providing tips during the investigation.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

