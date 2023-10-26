Rusty’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All eyes are on the winter ahead after coming off of a couple of less than active seasons.

As the Pacific Ocean swings from La Nina to El Nino for the first time in 3 years, the country is likely in for a busier season, especially in our area.

First, let’s start with what exactly El Nino means.

El Nino Definition (WOWT)

El Nino is described as warmer than average waters in the central and eastern Pacific along the equator. Until this fall, we have been locked into La Nina for the last 3 winters meaning those same waters have been cooler. (ENSO explainer) This winter marks the first flip in temps and weather pattern we’ve seen in quite a while. Now the challenge is determining what that means for us and our winter!

Based on forecast models it appears a top 5 strongest El Nino is within reach this season. That would mean some of the warmest ocean waters ever recorded. That will play a large factor in how our winter goes.

El Nino Forecast (ECMWF)

Winter Pattern (WOWT)

It also gives us a great starting point when looking for similar previous winters to compare it too. There are a handful of past winters that seem to fit the mold very well. Here are a few and the corresponding snowfall that came with each season. The winter of 1972-73 was by far the best fit but I didn’t look at aspects of these other winters as well.

Winters Studied (WOWT)

As you can see, that is a far cry from the 10-15″ of snow we’ve had each of the last 2 seasons. It sure seems like we’re in store for a busier winter after looking at just that. The dominant jet stream pattern would tend to back that up pretty well too. I expect a rather large trough to be persistent across the west or just off the west coast. That will control our weather most of the winter once it sets up. It will send several storms system our way after dumping heavy rains in California and big snows in the mountains. This would tend to lead to brief warm-ups followed by longer bouts of cold air.

I expect this pattern to set up in mid to late November and then be very tough to get rid of. We likely lean on the colder side of average well into February. I think the very end of winter and the start of spring will be the deciding factor with just how much snow we end up with for the season. I would expect a rather quick warm up during that time frame but ultimately the snow cover will determine just how fast that can happen. If you remember back to 2009-10, we had a stretch of 100+ days with at least 1″ of snow on the ground making it very difficult to warm up. I don’t think it will be that bad, but it could have a big influence. There will likely be a lot of moisture falling in late February and much of March. The colder it is, the more of that that ends up as snow rather than thawing rains.

Month by Month (WOWT)

Overall, when considering where the best odds exist in a range of total snow for the year, the prior years and overall pattern pretty heavily point to above average snowfall. I think 32″-38″ of snow for the season is very much within reach. If late winter and spring rains end up leaning more towards snow, I could see us easily topping 40″ this season. That will be what I’m watching during the second half of winter. This will be an evolving process and I’ll be sure to do some updates along the way to see how things are following my early season forecast.

Snow Probability (WOWT)

Omaha Area Snow (WOWT)

